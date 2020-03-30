NSTIs to be used as quarantine centres for COVID-19

As a part of the Government’s preparedness to fight the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has decided to make available all National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and their hostels across the country for conversion into quarantine/isolation facilities. The decision was taken by the Ministry to align its efforts with the Centre in preparedness for the pandemic that has led to a nationwide lockdown for 3 weeks to encourage social distancing among people.



MSDE has also provided the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare a list of around one lakh personnel who have been trained in healthcare skills through various programmes under the Skill India Mission. Trained in various job roles, these candidates will boost the efforts to contain the spread, and treatment and care of infected people in the new quarantine/ isolation/ hospital facilities being set up.



In addition, a list of 2000 health care trainers and more than 500 health care assessors has also been shared with health ministry. Further, the personnel of the Ministry have also decided to contribute at least minimum one day salary to the PM CARES fund, to aid the Government’s efforts to fight the corona virus pandemic.



Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has said that the addition of NSTIs will help district and state administrations in treating those infected by the virus by providing an alternative for hospitals and health centres. He said, they have requested all Regional Directors of NSTIs to fully cooperate with State Government authorities to help them meet the requirement .



Dr. Pandey said, state Governments can also use the premises of ITIs. Run by the Directorate General of Training, NSTIs are premier institutes that provides training in specialised skills across its spread of training centers and hostels in the country. The nearly one lakh candidates who will aid in emergency and isolation work in the battle against COVID-19 have been trained in various job roles.

Please share this news







