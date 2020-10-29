NSIC OBSERVES VIGILANCE AWARENESS WEEK | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

As part of observing Vigilance Awareness week, Vijayendra, CMD, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) administered the “Integrity Pledge for Organisations “on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness week. NSIC is an organisation under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Also present on this occasion were . P. Udayakumar, Director (P&M), Gaurang Dixit, Director (Finance), NSIC and Rajan Trehan, CVO, NSIC along with NSIC employees. This awareness week campaign affirms NSIC’s commitment to promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizen participation. All employees have been advised to strictly adhere to extant Covid-19 prevention guidelines and focus on internal (housekeeping) activities which are to be taken up in campaign mode as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week this year. NSIC observes the Vigilance Awareness Week from 27th October to 2nd November, 2020 with the theme of the week being “सतर्कभारत, समृद्धभारत – Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India)”.