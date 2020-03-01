NSG has proven its presence in the entire country: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has inaugurated the 29 Special Composite Group complex of National Security Guard in Rajarhat, in West Bengal. The new complex of NSG is situated at New Town in Kolkata.

The complex will house infrastructure for NSG commandos and officers for training, shooting range and residential facilities. He also took part in the combat drill which displayed land demonstration by NDG Commandos. While Addressing the event Home Minister said that government will fulfil all the needs of NSG which are being promised.

Home Minister also said that India has now joined the league of countries like US and Israel in carrying out surgical strikes against international terrorism and also highlighted India’s vision towards zero tolerance against terrorism.