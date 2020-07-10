NSE launches NSE refiner standards for BIS – Standard Gold

The NSE Refiner Standards for BIS – Standard Gold would enable the acceptance of gold bars produced by the domestic refiners in India, for settlement of the gold futures contracts traded on the NSE platform.

The NSE Refiner Standards for BIS – Standard Gold shall be effective from Friday, July 10, 2020.

This initiative is in line with the government’s efforts to transition to Atma Nirbhar Bharat, there by encouraging ‘Make in India’ program.

The introduction of NRS for BIS – Standard Gold by NSE shall facilitate greater participation from the domestic market players in the exchange traded deliverable bullion commodity derivatives by widening the scope of acceptable bullion commodity for delivery on NSE platform.