NSA Ajit Doval takes stock of situation in violence affected areas

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said, normalcy has returned in violence hit North East Delhi to a large extent. He told reporters that senior officers are on ground and extra forces have been deployed to bring normalcy. He said lot of confidence building measures are being taken.

The death toll in the violence has gone up to 18. Security personnel today held flag march in Babarpur, Johripur and Maujpur. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) S N Shrivastava and Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha today inspected the Jafrabad area.