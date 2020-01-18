Nripendra Misra appointed Chairperson of NMML executive council

According to a government order, the Executive Council of the NMML has been reconstituted and it will be now chaired by Misra.

Misra is a 1967-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Before serving as the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, Misra worked in several top positions including as the chairperson of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), secretary, Telecom and secretary, Fertilizers.

DR. A Surya Prakash, chairperson of the Prasar Bharati board, will be the council’s vice chairperson.

Among other eminent persons who find themselves on the reconstituted executive council are Rajya Sabha members Vinay Sahasrabudhhe and Swapan Dasgupta.

Academic Kapil Kapoor has also been nominated as a member of the committee apart from the Director of NMML, and two senior bureaucrats of the Culture Ministry as ex-officio members of the eight-member panel.

