NRC: SC to resume hearing on Assam government’s plea

The Supreme Court will conduct hearing on the National Herald income tax case. The apex court has given approval to the Income Tax Department to continue the tax assessment of Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

However, the court had put a restriction on any action before the next order. The tax assessment of both the leaders will be done for the financial year 2011-12.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the plea of Tata Sons Private Limited challenging the December 18 decision of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the group. In its appeal, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. has also sought a stay of the NCLAT’s verdict as an interim relief.

