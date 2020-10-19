Nozomi Okuhara clinches Women's Singles title at Denmark Open | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Japanese star took 56 minutes to get the better of the Olympic gold medallist Spaniard in two games 21-19, 21-17, at Odense. With reigning world champion PV Sindhu of India opting to sit out the event, two of her biggest rivals made it through to the final.



In the men’s singles final, world number seven Anders Antonsen of Denmark defeated his compatriot Rasmus Gemke by 18-21, 21-19, 21-12. Antonsen recovered after losing the first game to defeat world number 11 Gemke. The win means Antonsen moves up to second in the world rankings with Gemke at number three.



In the mixed doubles, fourth seeds Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich became the first German mixed doubles players to win a Super Series event after defeating Chris and Gabby Adcock of England in the final 18-21, 21-11, 21-14.



In an all-Japan women’s doubles final, top seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota downed second seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-10, 16-21, 21-18.



Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge of England defeated Russian pair Valdimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov 20-22, 21-17, 21-18, becoming the first England pair to clinch the title of men’s doubles in the Denmark Open for 45 years.

