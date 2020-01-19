Novel coronavirus outbreak in China: Travel advisory to travelers visiting China

An infection with a novel coronavirus has been reported from China. As on 11th January, 2020, 41 confirmed cases have been reported so far, of which one has died. Only travel related cases have been reported (one each) in Thailand and Japan. The clinical signs and symptoms are mainly fever with a few patients having difficulty in breathing.

The mode of transmission is unclear as of now. However, so far there is little evidence of significant human-to-human transmission.

Although as per World Health Organization’s risk assessment the risk for global spread has been stated as low, as a matter of abundantprecaution, the travelers to China are advised the following:

Travelers to China should follow simple public health measures at all times as under : Observe good personal hygiene Practice frequent hand washing with soap Follow respiratory etiquettes – cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness, such as cough, runny nose etc. Avoid contact with live animals and consumption of raw/undercooked meats Avoid travel to farms, live animal markets or where animals are slaughtered Wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as cough or runny nose

: All travelers to China (in particular Wuhan city) to monitor their health closely .

. If you feel sick and have fever and cough : Cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing Don’t plan travels if sick Seek medical attention promptly

: If you feel sick on flight, while traveling back to India: Inform the airlines crew about illness Seek mask from the airlines crew Avoid close contact with family members or fellow travelers Follow the directions of airline crew while disembarking

If you feel sick on flight or at the time of disembarkation : Report to airport health authorities/immigration Follow the direction of the airport health officer

: If you feel sick with in a span of one month after return from China : Report the illness to the nearest health facility and also inform the treating doctor regarding your travel history

