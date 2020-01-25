Novel Coronavirus continues to spread in several countries

Japan on Friday reported a second confirmed case. It has triggered a cause of concern for India too as many of the 700 odd Indian students studying in universities of Wuhan and Hubei provinces are still stuck up there. The Indian Embassy has established hotlines to keep close contact with people.

Amid the unknown virus wreaking havoc, Chinese and American researchers are working together to develop a vaccine against the deadly new strain of Corona virus. At present, there is no cure for the virus which has Pneumonia-like symptoms and is contagious among humans. The World Health Organization has not classed the virus as an international emergency despite China’s climbing death toll.