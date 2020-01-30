Novak Djokovic storms into Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic moved a step closer to retaining the Australian Open title with a straight-set semi-final win over injury-hit rival Roger Federer.

Serbia’s Djokovic was 4-1 down in the opening set before recovering to win the tie-break. That laid the platform for the second seed to go on and win 7-6, 6-4, 6-3. Djokovic, aiming for a 17th Grand Slam title, will face Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final.

Spanish ace Garbine Muguruza defeated world No. 3 Simona Halep in straight sets to reach the Australian Open final for the first time in her career on Thursday.

Muguruza’s 7-6 (8), 7-5 victory sends her to the title match against 14th-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States.