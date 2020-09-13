Notifies regulations for upgrading emission, safety features in Indian automobiles: Road, Transport Ministry

The government is moving on the path of a long-term regulatory road map for the automobile industry to grow and increase its contribution to Gross Domestic Product. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in a statement said, there are plans to bring Indian automotive industry at par with developed nations in such regulations.



The Ministry said, it has already notified a number of regulations for upgrading emission and safety features in Indian automobiles. These include the draft notifications for anti-lock braking systems, airbags, speed systems, reverse parking assist and crash standards. The Ministry is also in the process of finalization of implementation of standards for Electronic Stability Control systems and brake assist systems for relevant categories by next two years. The Ministry said, it is contemplating higher level of safety for all categories of vehicles.



