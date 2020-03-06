Notification for biennial elections to 55 seats of Rajya Sabha issued today

Polling in these 55 seats will be held on March 26. Counting will be held on the evening of March 26, an hour after the conclusion of polls.

Fifty-one of these 55 seats from 17 states are falling vacant on different dates in April due to retirement of sitting members, while four other seats are already vacant due to resignation of members.

The terms of the members who had resigned in the recent past were also ending in April.

While seven vacancies are from Maharashtra, six are from Tamil Nadu, followed by five from West Bengal and Bihar, four each from Odisha, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, three each from Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Jharkhand, one each from Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya.

