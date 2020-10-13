Notification for 3rd Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections for 78 constituencies issued

The polling will be held on 7th of November in this phase.The last date of filing for nomination is 20th of October. Scrutiny will be held on the next day and the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be 23rd October.

The notification was also issued for bye- poll of Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.The electorates can exercise their rights of franchise both for Assembly poll and Parliamentary bye-poll of Valmiki Nagar constituency.

For this separate EVMs will be used on concerned Polling Booths.The pattern of use of indelible ink on the voters fingers will be changed due to simultaneous polling on 07th of November.