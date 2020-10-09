With the notification, the process of filing of nominations will start in 94 assembly constituencies spread over 17 districts. The polling in these constituencies will be held on 3rd November.
The process of nomination will end on 16th October and scrutiny will take place on the next day. The Last date for withdrawal of candidature is 19th October. All poll bound districts in the second phase are in North Bihar except Patna and Nalanda.
Notification for 2nd phase of assembly elections in Bihar to be issued
With the notification, the process of filing of nominations will start in 94 assembly constituencies spread over 17 districts. The polling in these constituencies will be held on 3rd November.