“Note your achievements in the last 6 months,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hits out at Rahul Gandhi

In a series of tweets, he said:

“Rahul Baba note India’s achievements in “war against #Corona”. India has the least average cases, active cases and death rate than the US, Europe and Brazil.

“By making fun of candle lights, you have insulted the people of India & brave Corona warriors.”

He went on to say: “Note your achievements in the last 6 months –

February: Shaheen Bagh and Riots;

March: Losing Jyotiraditya and MP;

April: Instigating migrant labourers;

May: 6th anniversary of the historic defeat of the Congress;

June: Defending China;

July: Congress on virtual collapse in Rajasthan.”