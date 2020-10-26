North West China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reports 138 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

An official statement from Xinjiang regional health authority said that all the new cases are linked to family members of the one asymptomatic case detected on Saturday. However, the source of infection of the first case is unknown triggering the fear of a community spread.

The new outbreak comes two months after Xinjiang curbed a cluster of infections in regional capital Urumqi in early August. Kashi is running citywide tests and is hoping to test the entire city population of 4.7 million by Tuesday. The city has initiated highest level of Emergency Response and expert groups have been dispatched to conduct medical work in Shufu county, where cases reside, said Xinjiang officials.

As per state media, some local communities in Kashi are under close-loop management. Classes at all primary and secondary schools and kindergartens are suspended until October 30. Stores in the city will be open as usual to ensure enough daily supplies. Recently, East China’s Qingdao city experienced small outbreak, where 10 million people were tested in just five days.