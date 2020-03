North Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles off its East Coast

The projectiles were launched from the coastal town of Sondok which hosts a military airfield.

North Korea fired two short-range missiles off the east coast into the sea on 2nd March after a three-month halt.

Britain, Germany, France, Estonia and Belgium raised North Korea’s latest missile firings at the U.N. Security Council on 7th March, calling them a provocative action that violated U.N. resolutions.