North India witnesses freezing cold conditions

According to weather experts, today will be coldest night of the season, with second-coldest December since 1901.

Not only the national capital but the nearby areas of Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram will also continue to witness chilly winds for next three days.

Met also said that relief can only be expected around December 30, when an active western disturbance would bring widespread rain and snow across Northwest India.

Delhi has so far recorded the longest and the extreme cold spell in the month of December, since 1997.

Moving to other parts of Northern India, severe cold conditions with dense fog threw normal life out of gear in parts of Rajasthan.

Fatehpur town in Rajasthan’s Sikar district recorded the season’s lowest night temperature at minus-3 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Other parts facing similar cold wave conditions include Churu, Sikar and Jhununu districts and nearby areas.

There seems to be no respite for people of Bihar from extreme cold.

Maximum temperature was lower than the normal at most places across the state while the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degree Celsius near Gaya.

Many parts also witnessed chilly wave along with dense fog.

Freezing cold conditions also gripped parts of Punjab and Haryana, as minimum temperature has been hovering below normal limits over the past two weeks.

In Haryana, minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius was recorded from Narnaul while, Hisar was not too far with minimum temperature being recorded at 3.3 degree Celsius.

In Punjab, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Faridkot, Gurdaspur and Bathinda also recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions have also intensified in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, following rainfall in the area.

According to the weather Department, the temperature of Prayagraj dipped to 12 degrees this morning.

Early morning fog disrupted normal life in the state capital and a dozen trains were cancelled due to poor visibility.

The hospitals in the state have been witnessing a huge rush of patients due to a spurt in cold-related medical conditions.

Cold conditions also continue to prevail in Leh and Ladakh as temperature recorded a low of minus 17.8 degrees Celsius.

Snowfall is witnessed most frequently with maximum temperature dropping considerably in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Drass belt of Kargil district was the coldest place in the twin Union Territories, with temperature of minus-30.2 degrees Celsius.