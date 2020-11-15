North-East Frontier Railway to run 7 festival special trains from today

The Guwahati-Secunderabad train will leave Guwahati at 11.45 am Sunday to reach Secunderabad at 1.45 pm on Tuesday. It will have stoppages at New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Rampurhat, Asansol, Cuttack and Vijayawada.

On Sunday and Monday, two Special Trains will leave Agartala at 2 pm and reach Prayagraj at 4.30 am on November 17 and 18. These two trains will run via Badarpur, Lumding, Goalpara, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Barauni and Patna.

One Special Train will leave Guwahati at 8 pm on Monday to reach Pune at 3.45 PM on November 19. It will stop at Goalpara, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Itarsi, Bhusawal and Manmad.

On 17 November, the New Tinsukia-Ranchi special train will start from New Tinsukia at 12 noon and reach Ranchi on November 19. It will run via Mariani, Lumding, Goalpara, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Durgapur and Asansol.

One special Train will leave from Guwahati at 7.45 am on 17 November to reach Howrah at 6 am the next day. The train will have stoppages at Kamakhya, Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Barsoi, Malda Town and Nabadwip Dham.

The Agartala-Howrah train will leave the Tripura capital at 6 am on November 18 to reach Howrah at 8.30 pm on 19 November. It will stop at Badarpur, Lumding, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Barsoi, Malda Town and Nabadwip Dham.