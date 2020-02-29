Normalcy returns to North East Delhi

Shops and other establishments opened at some places and more private vehicles were seen on roads. Autos and e-rickshaws also began plying in some of the violence-hit areas as people stepped out of their homes to get back to work or to procure essential commodities.

Local mosques appealed for peace and harmony and put out announcements asking people not to fall prey to rumours and cooperate with police.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation and interacted with locals. Baijal, who was accompanied by senior police officers, visited Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Gokulpuri.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also visited the affected areas.

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma, along with two other members of the commission, visited the Jaffrabad area of Northeast Delhi to check women’s safety in the areas.

After the visit, she said that the situation was peaceful, but there is still a little bit of tension.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the violence rose to 39. No major incidents have been reported from the northeastern district of Delhi for more than 60 hours.

In the last two days, the police organised 331 peace meetings in the affected areas. Police are making extra efforts to curb the rumors and also conduct regular flag marches in the neighborhoods of the affected areas to create trust among the people.

Around 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the affected areas since Monday. In addition, hundreds of policemen from Delhi are on duty to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court sought a response from the Center and the Delhi government on a petition requesting investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act i.e. UAPA for identifying those responsible for the violence in North East Delhi. The court fixed April 30 for hearing the case.