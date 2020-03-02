Normalcy returning in violence-hit areas of North East Delhi

A large number of security forces have been deployed in Zafarabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad. Police have been appealing to people to mainatin peace.

The board examinations were conducted on Monday amid heavy security deployment in the area. In the violence-hit areas of North East Delhi, the attendance at the board exams was more than 98 percent. Police took all precuations to ensure students safety.

Studends of the 12th grade had their Physics paper, while those doing the 10th grade had music as their subject.

In Khajuri Khas, the police gave students who had come for their board examinations a rose each and wished them ‘All The Best’ for their papers.

The CBSE has said that it is ready to allow those students who could not take the examination during the violence hit days to appear for examns once again.

Meanwhile, relief to victims of the violence has been stepped up. Delhi government announced an honorarium of Rs. One crore to the family of an IB employee who lost his life in the violence in North East Delhi.

At the same time, BSF has given Rs. 10 lakh to the member of its staff whose house was burnt by a mob during the violence in Khajuri Khas.

A check of Rs 10 lakh was handed over to Mohammed Anees at the BSF headquarters. BSF will also rebuild his house.

Some schools were also partially burnt in the riots and work is on to restore the classrooms so that students education is not hampered.

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed police to file a status report on steps being taken for relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by violence in northeast Delhi.

The court has directed the Delhi Police to file a report in compliance with its order of February 26, in which it had issued specific instructions for rehabilitation of the victims.

The court fixed April 30 for its next hearing in the case.

The Supreme Court is also siezed of the matter having agreed to hear a petition demanding an FIR against leaders who allegedly instigated the violence with their alleged hate speeches.

A bench headed by The Chief Justice of India will hear the petition on March 4. The petition has been filed by the riot victims.

Delhi Police too has redoubled efforts to silence rumor mongers. Sunday saw a number of rumours being spread on social media that rekindled fear and spread some panic.

The Delhi Police has appealed to people to be diligent and ignore rumors and cooperate with the police in maintaining peace and harmony in their areas.

Social media is being monitored and strict action will be taken against those who spread fake news.