Non-contact sports will make comeback in some states soon: Kiren Rijiju

Youth Affairs and Sports Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura today shared their views on sports post Covid19.

Rijiju said, non-contact sports will make a comeback in many of these states soon.



Yesterday, Youth Affairs and Sports Ministers and senior officials of 17 states and Union Territories interacted with Rijiju over video conference to plan a collaborative roadmap to further sports and youth related activities across India.

The activities undertaken during Covid19 were also reviewed.