Nominations for Sardar Patel National Unity Award-2020 extended till 15th August 2020

The online nomination process for Sardar Patel National Unity Award, the highest civilian award in the field of contribution to the unity and integrity of India, has now been extended till 15.08.2020. The nominations are being received online in the Ministry of Home Affairs website https://nationalunityawards.mha.gov.in.

Government of India has instituted the award in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Award seeks to recognize notable and inspiring contributions to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to reinforce the value of a strong and united India.

The decoration of the Award is given below: