Nomination process for Delhi Assembly elections end

Tuesday marked the last day of filing nominations for Delhi polls. Prominant leaders of most of the political parties filed nomination. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination from New Delhi constituency.

BJP has feilded delhi unit , youth wing President Sunil Yadav against the Chief Minister. While Congress has fielded former President of NSUI, Romesh Sabharwal in the poll battle, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga filed his nomination fron hari nagar seat.

On the last day of nomination, AAP recieved a setback as its MLA from Delhi Cantt commando Surendra Singh tendered his resignation. He was peeved at being denied a ticker for the elections and is now contesting on an NCP ticket.

Interestingly, this time, both the BJP and the Congress are trying to woo the Poorvanchali voters and are entering into poll alliances with regional parties from Bihar, while Congress has given 4 seats to the RJD, BJP has accomodated allies JDU with 2 seats and LJP with a single consituency.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has now shifted focus on voter awareness campaign. Through this campaign, EC has directed its efforts to up the voter percentage in 30 constituencies where voter turnout was not encouraging last time.

Delhi goes to polls on 8th February and the results for all 70 seats will be declared on 11th February.