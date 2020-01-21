No withdrawal of CAA despite opposition’s protests: HM Amit Shah

BJP’s awareness campaign regarding the revised citizenship law continues. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Lucknow on Tuesday. He addressed a rally in support of the new law, saying unambiguously that the CAA grants citizenship, and does not take away anyone’s citizenship. He also said that the CAA is a law of Parliament and is here to stay.

Amit Shah challenged the opposition parties to a debate on the CAA. He pointed out that the Congress Party’s manifesto for the assembly elections in Rajasthan a year and a half ago, had promised citizenship to Hindus and Sikhs from Pakistan adding that it is clear hypocrisy now, to oppose what was in its manifesto.

The Home Minister made it amply clear that there is no section in the CAA that takes away anyone’s citizenship, be they Muslims or people of any faith. Identifying the near extinction of minorities from Pakistan, Amit Shah noted that at the time of Partition, Hindus, Sikh Buddhists and Jains constituted 30 percent of the population of East Pakistan and 23 percent of Western Pakistan.

However minorities constitute on 7 percent in Bangladesh and a mere three percent in Pakistan. The others have either been killed, converted to Islam for forced to take refuge in India. Amit Shah made it clear that Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Maulana Azad and Sardar Patel were all in support of granting citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs and minorities who were persecuted in Pakistan.

The Congress’ volte face shows it’s vision is blurred by vote bank politics. He reminded the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that her demand for citizenship of Dalit Bengalis is being granted through CAA.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke at the rally. He also hit out at the vote bank politics of the opposition, which is only harming the country.

The Home Minister asked the large number of people present at the rally to dial a number on their mobile phones register their support for CAA… through a missed call. The amended citizenship Act is part of the statute books after being passed by both houses of Parliament.

However many political parties and state governments controlled by them are against the CAA. The central government says that Citizenship is a central subject and they have no authority to not implement the act. The Supreme Court is also seized of the matter, which is scheduled to hear petitions challenging the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 on Wednesday.



