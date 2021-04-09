No washing, hair cutting expenses for inmates of govt blind school hostel

Udaipur : The inmates of the government blind school hostel here at Ambamata have to wash their clothes themselves and have to go out for getting the monthly haircut. Due to lack of budget for laundry and hair cut, the inmates have to bear the brunt, a judicial team that went to inspect the hostel on Thursday, discovered.

Additional District and Sessions Judge and secretary of the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Kuldeep Sutrakar met the students who expressed their grievances before the team. Last month 24 students here had been tested positive for COVID-19. The students said that while they were quarantined in the hostel,there was no one even to serve them food and the blind children suffered much in serving themselves.

The inmates also said that they are given soap to wash their clothes but they are unable to do it properly as they can’t see if the dirt has been cleaned. ” The children go out to get a haircut. The way they described how they do is heart touching as they said they hold each other’s hand and one of them led with the help of a blind stick.” Sutrakar said. The school principal Mradula Tiwari told the team that there are no budgetary provisions for engaging a washerman or a barber at the hostel for personal grooming.

