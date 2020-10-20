No shortage of Medical Oxygen in country: Health Ministry | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Briefing media in New Delhi Tuesday evening, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, no shortage of medical oxygen was witnessed in the last 10 months. He said, a control room was setup at Health Ministry to monitor efficient and adequate availability of medical oxygen in States and Union Territories.



Mr Bhushan said, India has recorded 310 cases per million in the last seven days, which is among the lowest globally. Mr Bhusan said, the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country has reached over 67 lakh which is highest in the world.

He said, the recovery rate of COVID19 in the country continues to improve and as on today the national recovery rate stands at 88.63 per cent. Six States account for 64 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala contribute approximately 50 per cent to the total active cases. The Health Secretary said, India’s deaths per million population is among the lowest in the World, standing at 83.

He said, India’s position is second in terms of number of tests conducted in any country.