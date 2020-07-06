No scarcity of fertilizers across country during ongoing Kharif season: Govt

Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda said, prepositioning in adequate quantities have been done in consultations with the State Governments.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today met Mr. Gowda in New Delhi where the Union Minister assured him of adequate availability of urea in MP as per the demand.

Mr. Chouhan said, though there has not been scarcity of urea in the state so far, the consumption of urea has increased due to higher rainfall in this monsoon and commensurate increase in sowing by 47 percent as compared to corresponding period last year.

He urged Central Government to make additional allocation of urea to the State. Mr. Gowda assured that adequate supply of urea will be made available to Madhya Pradesh in coming days.

Department of Fertilizers is continuously monitoring the situation and is committed to make adequate supply of urea to meet the demand of farmers during ongoing Kharif season.