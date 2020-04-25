No new COVID-19 case reported in 80 districts during past two weeks: Health Ministry

Briefing media in New Delhi, Health Ministry Official said, in last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. He said, till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days. The districts have maintained the status of no new cases and also new districts get added into the category.

The Official informed that Union Health Minister today interacted with all State Health Ministers, Ministers for Medical Education and Health Secretaries through Video Conferencing to discuss management of COVID-19.

She said, adequate Kits, PPEs, masks and other safety equipment are available and Lockdown measures are being followed properly.

The official said, Health infrastructure and safety of health care workers are being ensured. She said, Indore team also inspected centres for Divyang Jan, quarantine centres, PDS shops, migrant workers and interacted with all stakeholders. The official said, Government has provided a facility whereby farmers are able to sell their produce at MSP without going to mandis, thereby decongesting them.