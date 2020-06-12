No need to panic due to recent seismic activities in Delhi-NCR region: NCS

Dr Bansal, however, said it is important to undertake preparedness and mitigation measures to reduce the earthquake risk.

Speaking at a meeting convened by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in New Delhi, Dr Bansal said given the seismic history of Delhi and its vicinity, the occurrence of minor earthquakes in Delhi-NCR is not unusual.

However, there is no proven technology in the world wherein earthquakes are predicted with certainty in terms of its location, time and magnitude.

NDMA has requested the States to take measures including compliance of building bye laws to make upcoming constructions earthquake resilient and to avoid addition of vulnerable building stock.

NDMA also advised to Conduct regular mock exercises to deal with earthquakes in future and come out with SoPs for immediate response after an earthquake.