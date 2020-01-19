No middlemen, Organic Farmers set up market in Udaipur

Udaipur : From exotics like red capsicum and broccoli to all kinds of leafy vegetables, pure honey, jamun vinegar, the stock of the farmers gets sold out within few hours. No leftovers and no farmer slashing the rates of his veggies just to sell off his stock. This is the ‘Organic Farmers Market’ a farm-to-fork concept initiated by Jaisa Organics a local organic farm in association with an NGO Shikshantar and other partners aiming to eliminate middle man and enable farmers get to sell their produce without having to shelling out commissions. The farmers make sure their rates match the market price.

“We know that there is a high demand for organically grown vegetables in city areas. We thought of creating a platform to facilitate the residents to meet their local farmers every saturday. Rooted in the philosophy of eat local, buy local, support local, the customers can find locally grown fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy products etc. directly from the farmers” Manish Jain, co founder of Shikshantar told Udaipur Kiran.

The initiative believes in reducing food kilometers and the carbon-footprints of food items by sourcing the products from within 100 kilometers of the city along with targets of generating zero waste. Farmer market is a win-win situation for both the customers who get fresh and nutritious produce at one place and for the small local farmers who can sell their produce directly to the consumer. Several local familiar names like Millets of Mewar, Banyan Roots, Jovaki, Ecohut, Zero Waste Udaipur, Pranav Ayurdedic and small scale food processors from the district brought forest honey, freshly extracted juices, smoothies, nutritious parathas etc.” Each week will feature a special activity where visitors can learn about innovations in rooftop farming techniques to hands-on pottery experiences. The market will be held every Saturday in the old Ashoka cinema parking area from 10am to 2pm” Manish informed.