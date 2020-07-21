No lockdown in Bengaluru from tomorrow: CM Yediyurappa

“There will be no lockdown in Bengaluru from tomorrow. However, I humbly request the people of Karnataka — with folded hands — to wear masks and to practice social distancing. This is the only way to combat COVID-19 at least till a vaccine is found,” he said in a video address to state on social media.

Further, he added that the state had succeeded in keeping the infection under control, but the situation is different now. “Cases are increasing now. We can contain this only with the cooperation from all,” he added. He announced strict measures in containment zones should be implemented.

He appealed to people who test positive not to commit suicide and fight to overcome the virus. He said the govt will strengthen 5T. Tracking tracing testing treatment and technology effectively to contain the spread of the virus.

Responding to the opposition’s claims that the government had indulged in corruption while procuring ventilators and other equipment related to the pandemic, Yediyurappa said, “We are ready to provide any information related to Covid-19 purchases within 24 hours.”