No Iftar party, not more than 12 persons for Tarawi prayers, says Bangladesh Government

The Religious affairs ministry of Bangladesh issued a directive on Thursday which also restricts the number of devotees coming for Isha and Taraweeh prayers to mosques to 12 including the mosque officials.

The directive says that in order to maintain social distancing no individuals or organisations will be allowed to hold Iftar parties for the devotees. Those who disobey the government order will face strict legal action.

The state minister for religious affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah media on Thursday that the decision has been taken following discussions with the Islamic scholars.

The National Moon Sighting Committee of Bangladesh will meet on Friday evening to announce the start of the month of Ramzan.

Earlier, on 6th April the government had put restrictions on the number of people visiting mosques to offer prayer. The order allowed only five people including Imam, Muazzin, Khatib and Khadim to offer their daily prayer at the mosque. On Fridays, only 10 people are allowed to offer prayer in the mosque. The government had also banned all other kinds of religious gatherings like Tabligh, Milad Mahfil etc. in the country by any religious group.

In the meanwhile Bangladesh on Friday reported the highest number of single day Corona infection in the country. The Directorate General of Health Services announced on Friday that 503 new Corona cases were reported in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to 4689. Four more persons died due to Corona taking the death toll in the country to 131.