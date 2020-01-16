No documents sought for updating NPR

Home Ministry officials said that a form carrying questions as part of the NPR exercise will be finalised soon. They said most of the states have notified provisions related to the NPR. The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country. The NPR exercise will be carried out between April and September 2020 in all states and UTs, except Assam, along with the house listing phase of the census exercise.

Assam has been excluded because the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise has already been conducted in the state. Union Cabinet has approved over three thousand 941 crore rupees for the NPR exercise.