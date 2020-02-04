No decision yet to prepare NRC at national level: MoS Home

Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level. The MHA made this known through a written reply to the LokSabha.

The National Register of Indian Citizens is also known as NRC. Ministry of Home Affairs also said that The Government is in discussion with the States who are concerned about preparation of National Population Register (NPR).

The MHA said that the demographic and other particulars of each family and individual are to be updated/collected during the exercise of updation of NPR. No document is to be collected during this exercise.

