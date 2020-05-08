No corona positive case reported from 13 states, UTs during past 24 hours: Health Minister

These include, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Kerala and Odisha. Daman and Diu, Sikkim, Nagaland and Lakshadweep have not reported a single case till date.

Dr Harsh Vardhan yesterday reviewed the preparedness and containment measures for the management of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. The Health Minister said, as on date, there are 180 districts with no new cases in less than seven days, 180 districts with no new cases in seven to thirteen days, 164 districts which have not had any new case in 14 to 20 days and 136 districts with no new cases since the last 21 to 28 days.

Informing that three thousand 561 new confirmed cases have been reported in the country in last 24 hours, Dr Harsh Vardhan asserted that in comparison to other countries, India is in a better condition as the fatality rate is 3.3 per cent and recovery rate is 28.83 per cent. He said, the testing capacity has increased in the country and 95 thousand tests are done per day. The Minister said, more than 13 lakh 57 thousand tests have been done so far for COVID-19.

A total of 52 thousand 952 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country so far. Out of them, 15,266 patients have recovered after treatment and were discharged from the hospital while 1,783 patients lost their lives.