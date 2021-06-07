NMDC fixes prices of iron ore

NMDC has fixed the prices of iron ore with effect from June 6, 2021. The price of Lump Ore (65.5%, 6-40mm) has been fixed at Rs 7,650 per ton, while the price of Fines (64%, -10mm) has been fixed at Rs 6,560 per ton. The above FOR prices are excluding Royalty, DMF, NMET, Cess, Forest Permit Fee and other taxes.

NMDC is a state-controlled mineral producer of the Government of India. It is fully owned by the Government of India and is under administrative control of the Ministry of Steel.

Please share this news







