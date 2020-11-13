Nitish Kumar resigns; newly elected NDA legislators to meet on Sunday to elect their leader

Earlier, Mr Kumar recommended dissolution of the outgoing assembly in his last cabinet meeting. Briefing media persons in Patna after the meeting, Mr Kumar said, newly-elected legislators of NDA will meet on 15th November to elect its legislative party leader.



The leaders of all the four constituents of National Democratic Alliance (NDA)- JD(U), BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) met in Patna today to discuss the formation of a new government in the state. The meeting was held at official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP State Unit President Sanjay Jaiswal, Union Minister Nityanand Rai and Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi attended the meeting. Senior JD( U) leaders R.C.P. Singh and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, HAM President Jitan Ram Manjhi and VIP Chief Mukesh Sahni also participated in the meeting.

Please share this news







