Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various new economic corridor projects in Haryana tomorrow

The projects for inauguration include

• 35.45 km 4-lane Rohna/Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334B costing Rs 1183 crore

• 70 km 4-laning of Punjab-Haryana Border to Jind section of NH 71 costing Rs 857 crore

• 85.36 km Two-lane Jind-Karnal Highway on NH 709 costing Rs 200 crore

The projects for foundation laying stone laying include

• 227 km 6-lane access controlled Greenfield expressway from Ismailpur to Narnaul on NH 152D in 8 packages costing Rs 8650 crore

• 6 km 4-lane Gurugram Pataudi-Rewari section of NH 352W costing Rs 1524 crore

• 14.4 km 4-lane Rewari Bypass costing Rs 928 crore

• 30.45 km 4-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1057 crore

• 40.8 km 6-lane Narnaul Bypass on NH 148B, NH 11 and Narnaul to Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1380 crore

• 40.6 km 4-lane Jind-Gohana (Package 1, Greenfield alignment) of NH 352A costing Rs 1207 crore

• 38.23 km 4-lane Gohana-Sonipat section of NH 352A costing Rs 1502 crore

• 40.47 km 4-lane UP-Haryana Border to Roha on NH 334B costing Rs 1509 crore

These projects will benefit people of Haryana in a big way by providing smooth connectivity within State, as well as to other States like Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The projects will also save time, fuel and cost and will also boost development