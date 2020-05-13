Nitin Gadkari says economic package will fulfill expectations, aspirations of MSME

He said, through this historical package, the Prime Minister has fulfilled the expectations and aspirations of the MSME, village and cottage industry sector.



Gadkari said, with abundant resources, superior technology and raw materials, India can soon become self-reliant in all sectors. He said, the Prime Minister has also envisioned India as a super economic power in global economy. The Minister expressed confidence that the MSME, village and cottage industry sector will grow to new heights with the support of this package.

