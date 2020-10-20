Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone of first-ever multi-modal logistic park in Assam | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Ministers of State Dr Jitendra Singh, General (Retd.) V.K. Singh and Rameshwar Teli and several Ministers of Assam also attended the event. Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Gadkari said that steps are being taken for the infrastructure development in the state. He said that the logistic park would create job opportunities in the region. DoNER Minister Dr. Singh also due to the initiative of the Prime Minister, the road network in North East has been improved a lot during the last six years.



The 700-crore rupee park at Bongaigaon district will provide direct connectivity to air, road, rail and waterways to the people of Assam and other parts of North East. It will also give employment to 20 lakh people. It will be developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana of the Centre. The fund for the multi-modal logistics park would be spent in three components – road and railway connectivity as well as building and infrastructure work. A Memorandum of Understanding will also be signed to implement the project.

