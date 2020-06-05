Nitin Gadkari launches national awareness campaign on Prevention of Human, Animal Mortality on Highways

Launching the campaign through Video Conference, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underlined the need for generating awareness and education for the masses at large towards reducing or eliminating mortality on the roads. He said, ecology and sustainability are most important for human life.

The Minister informed that the country witnesses nearly five lakh road accidents every year, in which about 1.5 lakh lives are lost. Mr Gadkari said, he is endeavoring to bring down these figures by 20 to 25 per cent by March next year. Over five thousand black spots have been identified, and the process for their rectification including temporary and permanent measures is being carried out on urgent basis.

Union Minister also informed that his Ministry is conscious about the need to protect animal life on the roads. He said, the Ministry has requested all agencies to follow the provisions of the manual titled Eco friendly measures to mitigate impacts of linear infrastructure on wildlife issued by Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.

The Minister requested NGOs and social organisations to locate black spots for animals on the roads, and inform his ministry, so that necessary corrective action may be taken.