Nitin Gadkari initiates simultaneous blasting for Zojila Tunnel in J&K, Ladakh | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The blast took place at Nilagarh at West Portal in J&K and Spangla Meenamarg at East Portal in Ladakh. The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh on NH-1 and will bring about an all-round economic and socio-cultural integration of Jammu and Kashmir. It involves construction of a 14.15-kilometre long tunnel at an altitude of about three thousand metres under Zojila pass on NH-1 connecting Srinagar and Leh through Dras and Kargil.

The Ministry said that it is one of the most dangerous stretch in the world to drive a vehicle and this project is also geo-strategically sensitive.



The Chief Executive Councilor of LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan said construction of a tunnel at Zojjila is a 70 years old demand of the people of Kargil for all weather connectivity to Ladakh region.



He expressed hope that the tunnel will play a key role in the development of the region and will also boost the tourism sector in the region by opening the winter tourism avenues in Kargil district. It will also provide a shorter route to Holy Amaranth cave.