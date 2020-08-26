Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 45 Highway projects of over Rs 11,000 cr in Madhya Pradesh

Gadkari said this while inaugurating 45 highway projects in Madhya Pradesh today. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan presided over the virtual function. The projects included 1 thousand 361 kilometers of Road, two over bridges and six bridges involving construction value of Rs 11 thousand 427 crore.

Gadkari said that every year 5 lakh accidents occur in the country taking the lives of 1.5 lakhs people. The highest number of these people is in the age group of 18 to 24 years. Driving school will not only prevent accidents but as per the wishes of the Prime Minister, skill will also be developed among the youth. This will also fulfill the Prime Minister’s dream of creating a self-sufficient India.

He said that in Madhya Pradesh we are working on projects worth about Rs 1.5 lakh crore. I believe that on completion of all this work, the picture of the state will change.The inauguration of these projects will create tourism and employment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, the development of entire Madhya Pradesh including backward areas will get more momentum.

The Minister also announced road projects worth more than 7 thousand crore for Madhya Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that apart from paving the way for development of Madhya Pradesh, these roads will also enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in and around the State.

