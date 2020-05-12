Wednesday , May 13 2020
Nitin Gadkari addresses a meeting on impact of COVID-19 on MSMEs

Representatives of Chamber of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India participated in the meeting.

The Minister also reiterated that new Green Express Highways provide an opportunity for industry to make future investments in industrial clusters and logistics parks equipped with state-of-art technology.

He said that there is a need to work on decentralization of industries and focus on rural, tribal and backward areas of the country.

Mr Gadkari also said that special focus towards export enhancement is required and called for adopting necessary practices to reduce power cost, logistics cost and production cost to become competitive in the global market.

