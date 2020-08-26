NITI Aayog to virtually launch India component of NDC- TIA on Thursday

The event will inform the transport, energy, and climate stakeholders in India about planned project activities for the upcoming year.

It will also offer the opportunity to provide input about India’s transport challenges and how they relate to CO2 reduction ambitions.

The discussion will help focus the programme further on India’s specific needs and circumstances.

The NDC-TIA India Component will focus on establishing a multi-stakeholder dialogue platform for decarbonizing transport in India and providing technical support on Green House Gas emission reduction measures.

The NDC-TIA programme team will work in close cooperation and coordination with India’s government agencies, local decision-makers, researchers, industry experts, think tanks, and civil society organisations.