NITI Aayog releases the Sustainable Developmental Goals Index 2019

The SDG India Index dashboard displays overall & detailed info on the progress made by States & UTs on Global Goals of the United Nations including their incremental progress from 2018, using interactive visualizations.

India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is moving fast on the goals of sustainable development announced by the United Nations.

The SDG index shows that Kerala is on the first rank for 2019 followed by Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The report attributes the improvement in India’s performance to several welfare programs including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Ujjwala Yojana.

According to the index, most of the states still need to work more on subjects like gender equality and nutrition.

Bihar and Jharkhand need to put more efforts to improve on the major parameters of the SDG so that they also match the standards of other states.

In Uttar Pradesh and Assam, a lot of good work has been done in the last year on various parameters like health, education, poverty, hunger, due to which the ranking of these states has improved further.

When it comes to Uttar Pradesh, it is among the leading states to improve its performance, which has gained 13 points more than the last year.

