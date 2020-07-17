Nissan India names its upcoming technology-rich and stylish B-SUV ‘Nissan Magnite’

Nissan India today revealed the concept version of its highly anticipated B-SUV. Christened as the Nissan Magnite, the technology-rich and stylish B-SUV will be launched in FY 2020 in India.

Magniteis a portmanteau of the words “magnetic” and “ignite”. Whereas magnetic highlights the design and the product attributes that will attract customers, ignite emphasises on the beginning of a new era that Nissan wants to bring in India.

“The Nissan Magniteis an evolutionary leap in Nissan’s global SUV DNA. With cutting-edge technology onboard, it will be a game-changer in its segment. Aboldoffering in the sub-four-meter category, we are confident that Nissan Magnitewill redefine the B-SUV segment for the industry. The Nissan Magniteis made on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ and has been designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian customers. ”said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

The Nissan Magnitewill bea feature rich premium offering with stylish design for a strong and dynamic road presence.