Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates country’s Fiscal Deficit won’t be compromised

She said, the FRBM Act has been kept in view and has been abided by while preparing the Budget 2020-21.

The Finance Minister was interacting with trade and industry representatives in Hyderabad on the second leg of her ‘Jan Jan Ka Budget 2020-21’.

She said, the interests of all sections of people from all sectors have been kept in mind while preparing the Budget.

She stressed that several measures have been initiated to address the demand side and allocations have been made to enhance the consumption.

She said, for the first time the finance ministry is visiting various places and explaining the budget to the people directly.Responding to several matters raised by trade and industry representatives, the minister assured that the government is giving a lot of attention to the MSME sector. She said several measures have been initiated for the benefit of the MSME sector.

Over a suggestion to modify Dividend Distribution Tax to long term foreign investors, especially investors of Infrastructure projects, the finance minister said the Foreign Investors are not asking any DDT modifications as that will come under the respective treaties between countries.